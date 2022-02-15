EXPLAINER – Honda Civic 2022 Smart Card Key

The Honda Civic 2022 is expected to arrive in Pakistan over the next few weeks, according to various sources. Some say it will be released on February 24th, while others say it will be released sometime in the first two weeks of March, 2022. So the wait continues, and fingers are crossed.

Meanwhile, Honda Atlas has added another feature to its future sedan as part of its teaser series. And it’s Smart Card Key this time. Many of you have now inquired about this option and how it works. So, here’s a quick rundown of how this card works, what its advantages and weaknesses are.

Honda Civic 2022 Smart Card Key

It’s also known as the Digital Key, and it’s now accessible in Thailand and Indonesia. This Smart Key is similar to a Key Fob/Keyless Entry. This implies that if you have this card in your pocket, you can enter the automobile by just opening the door and starting it by pressing the Push/Start button. In short, no key is required for these functions.

It performs the same duties as the Key Fob, but it is in the shape of a card and is the same size as your CNIC card. Furthermore, it has a thickness of 3-4 millimetres, which is the same as the thickness of two credit cards.

The most significant advantage of this card is that, unlike Key Fob, it can be stored in your wallet. It is important to note that this is not a new technology, as it has been available in a number of Japanese vehicles, and it is fortunate that Honda Atlas is delivering it in Pakistan.

Finally, like the Key Fob, this card features a slot for a standard key. All you have to do is pull the top part of the card and the key will come out.

Downside

The card’s disadvantage is that it has limited functionality. With your Key Fob, you can lock/unlock your car from a specified distance, start it in some situations, and manage the car windows, whereas a smart card does not provide these benefits and requires you to be close to the car to use it.

This car is only for entering and starting the vehicle. You must also carry a key fob in addition to this card, thus there is some redundancy.

So, that’s all there is to Smart card, and we hope it was useful to you.