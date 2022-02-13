Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Monitoring Desk

13th Feb, 2022. 09:10 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Family extends Singapore partnership with IHG Hotels

Monitoring Desk

13th Feb, 2022. 09:10 am
ihg hoels

RB Capital, controlled by Kishin RK and his father Raj Kumar, has picked IHG Hotels to manage its hotel in Farrer Park at the heart of Singapore’s Little India district, betting on a robust recovery in the tourism industry that was among the hardest hit by pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

Previously managed by Singapore-based Park Hotel Management, which is undergoing liquidation, the 300-room hotel has been rebranded as Holiday Inn Singapore Little India ahead of a renovation that will give it a fresh identity. “Holiday Inn Singapore Little India is supporting the Singapore government to keep borders safe, and we will start renovations in due course,” IHG said in an email reply to Forbes Asia.

This will be the third Singapore hotel to be managed by IHG for RB Capital, which also owns the five-star InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay along the Singapore River and the 442-room Holiday Inn Express Clarke Quay. The strategic collaboration across the three properties will enable greater synergies and shared expertise that will ensure that the hotels are better prepared for the recovery in the tourism industry, IHG said in a statement. RB Capital, controlled by Kishin RK and his father Raj Kumar, has picked IHG Hotels to manage its hotel in Farrer Park at the heart of Singapore’s Little India district, betting on a robust recovery in the tourism industry that was among the hardest hit by pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

Previously managed by Singapore-based Park Hotel Management, which is undergoing liquidation, the 300-room hotel has been rebranded as Holiday Inn Singapore Little India ahead of a renovation that will give it a fresh identity. “Holiday Inn Singapore Little India is supporting the Singapore government to keep borders safe, and we will start renovations in due course,” IHG said in an email reply to Forbes Asia.

This will be the third Singapore hotel to be managed by IHG for RB Capital, which also owns the five-star InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay along the Singapore River and the 442-room Holiday Inn Express Clarke Quay. The strategic collaboration across the three properties will enable greater synergies and shared expertise that will ensure that the hotels are better prepared for the recovery in the tourism industry, IHG said in a statement.

Read More

12 mins ago
Economic hooliganism at its peak

Economic hooliganism is commonly perceived to have adverse effects on the country....
13 mins ago
No major changes likely for MSCI Pakistan Index

KARACHI: The low foreign inclusion factor remains a major reason for Pakistan’s...
17 mins ago
Rising costs, rupee depreciation affecting mobile phone business

KARACHI: The local dealers, importers and mobile phone mechanics are suffering huge...
19 mins ago
Viable, cheap power must for economic uplift

KARACHI: Pakistan needs viable and inexpensive electricity for socioeconomic development, but the...
22 mins ago
The growth accelerator

KARACHI: Toyota will invest over $100 million for the local production of...
23 mins ago
Carrying BIG in a SMALL package

LAHORE: Volatile exchange rates, higher markup and the weakening rupee are the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

great escape
4 mins ago
The great escape

KARACHI: An officer of the civil services Shahid Hamid Malik, who held...
media training
5 mins ago
Why media training is a must for celebs!

Given recent times, celebrities and influencers have become a valuable commodity to...
Cooperative Market
5 mins ago
Cooperative Market shopkeepers await compensation

KARACHI: The shopkeepers of Saddar’s Cooperative Market are worried about losing business...
job
6 mins ago
Jobs are plentiful, workers are scarce

Almost two years after the pandemic upended labour markets, job openings are...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600