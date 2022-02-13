Family extends Singapore partnership with IHG Hotels

RB Capital, controlled by Kishin RK and his father Raj Kumar, has picked IHG Hotels to manage its hotel in Farrer Park at the heart of Singapore’s Little India district, betting on a robust recovery in the tourism industry that was among the hardest hit by pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

Previously managed by Singapore-based Park Hotel Management, which is undergoing liquidation, the 300-room hotel has been rebranded as Holiday Inn Singapore Little India ahead of a renovation that will give it a fresh identity. “Holiday Inn Singapore Little India is supporting the Singapore government to keep borders safe, and we will start renovations in due course,” IHG said in an email reply to Forbes Asia.

This will be the third Singapore hotel to be managed by IHG for RB Capital, which also owns the five-star InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay along the Singapore River and the 442-room Holiday Inn Express Clarke Quay. The strategic collaboration across the three properties will enable greater synergies and shared expertise that will ensure that the hotels are better prepared for the recovery in the tourism industry, IHG said in a statement.