From KIA Sportage, Hyundai Tucson to Peugeot Crossover SUVs Available In The Price Of New Honda Civic 2022

Honda Pakistan made news last week with yet another odd car launch. The new Honda Civic 2022 versions and prices have been released by the business. Bookings for the new Civic have officially begun, but where is the vehicle? Nobody is aware.

Prices of New Honda Civic

The price of the new Honda Civic 2022 has surpassed Rs. 5 million. The starting price for the Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT model is Rs. 5,099,000. The pricing of the mid Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT model is Rs. 5,399,000. The top-of-the-line Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT model costs Rs. 6,149,000.

Everyone agrees that the new Civic’s pricing are exorbitant, and we agree. For the price of a new Civic, you can choose from a dozen crossovers and SUVs, and here they are.

1. KIA Sportage

If the Honda Civic is the queen of sedans in Pakistan, the KIA Sportage is the queen of SUVs. In barely two years, the crossover SUV has dominated the market. KIA’s best-seller offers it all: aesthetics, power, comfort, safety, and resale value.

The fully-loaded top-of-the-line KIA Sportage AWD model is available for Rs. 5,788,000. It has a panoramic sunroof, LED lights, a motorised tailgate, leather seats, and much more.

2. Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson is the Sportage’s relative SUV. Tucson outperforms the Sportage in every way. Both vehicles have the same 2.0-L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. Tucson appears more upscale than Sportage, both inside and out. The only reason Tucson is not as popular as Sportage is due to delivery concerns.

The Tucson AWD Ultimate sports a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, a 10-inch floating display, a 4.2-inch LCD cluster, wireless phone charging, and other features. The Tucson Ultimate model costs Rs. 5,999,000.

3. Proton X70

The Proton X70 is another crossover SUV alternative that offers the finest value for money. The automobile has a 1,500cc turbo engine, which is smaller but more powerful than the engines found in the Tucson and Sportage.

The X70 SUV offers adaptive cruise control, voice command control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360° camera, and NAPA leather seats at a lower price than competitors. The highest-priced Proton X70 Premium FWD model costs Rs. 4,890,000.

Because to a series of lockdowns in Malaysia, Proton had a difficult time delivering the Proton X70. Because the company has now begun local production of the X70, the delivery concerns have been rectified. We’ll see more X70 SUVs on the road, much like the Sportage and Tucson.

4. Haval Jolion

After South Korean and Malaysian crossover SUVs, the Chinese Haval Jolion is a possibility. It’s a high-end imported crossover with a 1500cc turbo engine. The appearance of the Jolion are the car’s biggest selling point; the other is its feature richness.

This automobile is a wonderful pick because of its four drive modes, 8.6-inch multi-information display, 10.25-inch entertainment unit, adaptive cruise control, paddle shifters, dual automated climate control, panoramic sunroof, 360° camera, and a slew of safety features.

Haval Jolion is imported as a CBU (Completely Built-Up) vehicle in Pakistan, which accounts for its higher pricing than Sportage, Tucson, and other vehicles. Jolion CBU is priced at Rs. 6,020,000. (still less than the new Civic).

5. DFSK Glory 580 Pro

The DFSK Glory 580 Pro is a 7-seat crossover that follows. Unlike the Honda BR-V, this vehicle is large and equipped with a powerful 1500cc turbo engine. Glory 580 Pro is an intelligent SUV with features such as foot trunk release, 360° camera, digital video recorder, i-Talk voice command, cornering lights, panoramic sunroof, and so on.

Aside from being clever, the Glory 580 Pro is also a good-looking car with a reasonable price tag of Rs. 5,040,000. The appearance of the Jolion are the car’s biggest selling point; the other is its feature richness.

6. Peugeot 2008

The Peugeot 2008, a freshly announced B-segment crossover, rounds up the list. This is a premium crossover that is smaller than the Sportage, Tucson, and others and has a 1200cc turbo engine. The vehicle, on the other hand, is the epitome of French beauty.

Peugeot 2008 Allure comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen, luxury TEP material seats, a panoramic sunroof, ice-blue ambient lighting, a wireless trunk opening, and a slew of safety features.

The French B-segment crossover, which debuted just two weeks ago, is a brand-new product on the market. Although the Peugeot 2008 is likewise a costly vehicle, it is less expensive than the new Honda Civic. The price of the fully outfitted Peugeot 2008 Allure version is Rs. 5,850,000.

Other crossovers, such as the KIA Stonic, MG ZS, and Honda BR-V, are far less expensive than the new Civic. However, we have concentrated on those priced between Rs. 50 and 62 lacs because it is where the new Civic is priced.

On the one hand, there’s the brand-new 11th generation Honda Civic, about which you know nothing. On the other hand, there is a vast range of tried and tested crossovers. You can either buy the most recent sedan without ever seeing it or learning about its specifications and features, or you can choose from the options listed above and upgrade to a crossover. The decision is yours; I hope you make the right one!