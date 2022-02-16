Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:13 am
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs238.20 and the selling rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs239.90 in the interbank market on 16th Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.20 139.20
QATARI RIYAL QAR 47.90 48.40
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.90 13.00
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 580.30 585.70
EURO EUR 199.60 201.00
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.20 239.90
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 125.90 126.80
OMANI RIYAL OMR 456.60 459.80

