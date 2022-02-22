Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:53 pm
GBP TO PKR

GBP to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs239.00 and the selling rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs240.30 in the interbank market on 22nd Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated GBP to PKR exchange rates on 22nd Feb 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.30 139.10
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.40 48.60
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.78 12.84
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 581.40 585.90
EURO EUR 199.70 200.80
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 239.00 240.30
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 127.20 127.90
OMANI RIYAL OMR 457.10 460.10

Read More

8 mins ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.40 and...
10 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs138.30 and...
8 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs48.600 and...
10 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.700...
10 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 22nd Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 22 February 2022, Check updated...
10 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 22nd February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (22, Feb 2022)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Truth Social
2 mins ago
Trump’s Truth Social is facing truth bombs and memes on Twitter

On Presidents' Day, to honour the legacy of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln...
EUR TO PKR
3 mins ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.70 and...
KWD TO PKR
4 mins ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs581.40 and...
TRY to PKR
6 mins ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.78 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600