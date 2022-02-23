Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:25 pm
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs239.30 and the selling rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs240.80 in the interbank market on 23rd Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.50 139.30
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.00 48.40
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.75 12.82
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 581.20 586.00
EURO EUR 199.80 201.00
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 239.30 240.80
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 127.80 128.60
OMANI RIYAL OMR 458.00 459.80

