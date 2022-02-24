Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:10 pm
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs236.20 and the selling rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs237.60 in the interbank market on 24th Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 137.20 138.00
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.20 48.50
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.25 12.32
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 580.30 585.10
EURO EUR 196.80 197.90
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 236.20 237.60
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 126.30 127.10
OMANI RIYAL OMR 457.90 459.80

