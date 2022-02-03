Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:44 pm
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain Pound (GBP) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs237.20 and Rs237.60 at 2:46 pm PST on 3rd Feb 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

Here you can find the updated list of (Pound TO PKR) pound rate in Pakistan (Updated, 3rd Feb 2022)

1 GBP = 237.60 Pakistani Rupees

1 GBP 237.60 PKR
5 GBP 1188.00 PKR
10 GBP 2376.00 PKR
25 GBP 5940.00 PKR
50 GBP 11880.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

