Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Shahnawaz Akhter Web Editor

13th Feb, 2022. 09:50 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Global oil prices to set rupee trend

Shahnawaz Akhter Web Editor

13th Feb, 2022. 09:50 am
rupee

KARACHI: The movement of international oil prices will decide the fate of the rupee during the next week.

Currently, the rupee is stable, owing to the inflows received from a lending agency and the proceeds of the Sukuk bond.

The exchange rate for the week ended February 11, 2021 closed at Rs174.71 against the greenback in the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee during the week fell, owing to a surge in the international oil prices; however it recovered the losses after ease in the global oil prices.

The benchmark Brent crude was recorded at $90.83/barrel at 4:00pm PST on February 11, 2022, falling from $94. Pakistan is a net importer of the petroleum products to feed its domestic demand.

The oil import bill surged 113.40 per cent to $10.18 billion during the first half of July-December 2021/22, compared with $4.77 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Experts believe the global oil prices would further soften, owing to the expected positive outcome of the Iran-US negotiations. Previously, the oil prices fell after the US eased restrictions on Iran’s civil nuclear programme.

The rupee also remained stable during the outgoing week, owing to buildup in foreign exchange reserves.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $1.637 billion to $23.721 billion by the week ended February 4, 2022 as against $22.084 billion by the week ended January 28, 2022.\

The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan climbed $1.61 billion to $17.337 billion by the week ended February 4, 2022, compared with $15.727 billion a week ago.

The SBP attributed the rise in the official foreign exchange reserves to inflows of $ 1,053 million received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme and the proceeds against Pakistan International Sukuk Bond issuance of $1 billion.

The IMF Executive Board met on February 2, 2022 and approved over $1 billion 6th tranche of the Extended Fund Facility for Pakistan. This would take the total disbursement by the IMF under the EFF programme to $3 billion to Pakistan and will support the foreign exchange reserves of the country.

Analysts said the rupee may get support from the ease in import bill. The latest number of the import bill is showing a decline over the previous month after imposition of measures introduced through the mini-budget.

The import bill in January 2022 recorded a decline of 22 per cent to $5.9 billion, compared with $7.58 billion in December 2021, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Read More

58 mins ago
Hot stocks

Amreli Steels expects 10% growth in FY22 The management of Amreli Steels...
60 mins ago
Power portfolio

Atlas Battery Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on October...
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s economy again at crossroads

KARACHI: Pakistan’s economy is again at crossroads mainly due to its inconsistent...
1 hour ago
PSX likely to remain upbeat next week

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased 0.37 per cent during the week...
1 hour ago
Right on track

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s much-anticipated visit to Beijing has not only...
1 hour ago
Samrah and USDA bring top American brands to Pakistan

KARACHI: Samrah Enterprises, has brought top American brands to Pakistan, in facilitation...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

industrial zones
52 mins ago
Karachi’s crime-ridden, neglected industrial zones

KARACHI: Azan Naveed Ahmed, a mechanical engineer, had a very good job...
oil
54 mins ago
Oil on the boil

KARACHI: Rising geopolitical tension, fears of supply disruption and a surge in...
bitcoin
56 mins ago
US couple behind record bitcoin haul

WASHINGTON: She’s accused of laundering billions of dollars in stolen bitcoin with...
hot stocks
58 mins ago
Hot stocks

Amreli Steels expects 10% growth in FY22 The management of Amreli Steels...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600