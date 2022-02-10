Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 10 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 10th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,544.24.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme stable to SAR 218.13 from previous day’s SAR 218.13.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 199.95 from previous day’s SAR 199.95.