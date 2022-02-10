Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 09:00 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 10 February 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 10th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,544.24.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme stable to SAR 218.13 from previous day’s SAR 218.13.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 199.95 from previous day’s SAR 199.95.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
0.00%
Ounce
6,784.63
Yesterday: 6,784.63
Tola
2,544.24
Yesterday: 2,544.24
Gram 24K
218.13
Yesterday: 218.13
Gram 22K
199.95
Yesterday: 199.95
Gram 21K
190.86
Yesterday: 190.86
Gram 18K
163.59
Yesterday: 163.59

