Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:03 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 11 February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:03 am
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 11th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,544.24.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme stable to SAR 218.13 from previous day’s SAR 218.13.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 199.95 from previous day’s SAR 199.95.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
0.00%
Ounce
6,784.63
Yesterday: 6,784.63
Tola
2,544.24
Yesterday: 2,544.24
Gram 24K
218.13
Yesterday: 218.13
Gram 22K
199.95
Yesterday: 199.95
Gram 21K
190.86
Yesterday: 190.86
Gram 18K
163.59
Yesterday: 163.59

 

Read More

2 hours ago
US Dollar to PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
3 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 11, 2022)...
12 hours ago
Yamaha Announces Huge Price Increase, All Bikes to Over Rs. 200,000

Yamaha Announces Huge Price Increase After  two months of silence, Yamaha has...
13 hours ago
After business Kim Kardashian is ready to take the legal world by storm

Kim Kardashian is ready to pursue her dream of becoming an attorney,...
13 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 10 feb 2022 - Karunya Plus KN 407 Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result: Check Kerala State lottery result today 10.2.2022 and Kerala...
13 hours ago
Lottery Sambad Today 10 feb 2022, Result 1pm 6pm 8pm – Nagaland State Lottery

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 10 02...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
18 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 11th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (11th, Feb 2022)...
AED to PKR
1 hour ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 11th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.700...
EUR TO PKR
2 hours ago
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 11th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
USD to PKR
2 hours ago
US Dollar to PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600