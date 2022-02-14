Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 14th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 14th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,544.11.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme stable to SAR 218.11 from previous day’s SAR 218.11.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 199.94 from previous day’s SAR 199.93.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia