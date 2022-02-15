Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 08:45 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 15th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 08:45 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 15th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,612.68.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 223.99 from previous day’s SAR 218.11.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 205.33 from previous day’s SAR 199.94.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+2.70%
Gram 24K
223.99
Yesterday: 218.11
Gram 22K
205.33
Yesterday: 199.94
Gram 21K
195.99
Yesterday: 190.85
Gram 18K
168.00
Yesterday: 163.59
Ounce
6,967.15
Yesterday: 6,784.29
Tola
2,612.68
Yesterday: 2,544.11

Read More

1 hour ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.590 and...
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 15th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 15th Feb 2022, Check updated...
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.580...
4 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 15th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 15, 2022)...
8 hours ago
1500 Prize bond list 2022 held today on, 15th February 2022

Muzaffarabad: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 held today...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rs 100 Prize bond list 2022
16 mins ago
Winner’s List of Rs 100 prize bond draw 2022 announced today!

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, announced today...
1500 Prize bond list 2022
46 mins ago
Winner’s list of 1500 Prize bond draw 2022 has announced !

Muzaffarabad: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 announced today...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold rate in UAE on, 15th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (15th, Feb 2022)...
SAR TO PKR
1 hour ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.590 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600