Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 16th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 16th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,606.82.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 223.49 from previous day’s SAR 218.12.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 204.87 from previous day’s SAR 199.94.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
Gram 24K
223.49
Yesterday: 218.12
Gram 22K
204.87
Yesterday: 199.94
Gram 21K
195.55
Yesterday: 190.86
Gram 18K
167.62
Yesterday: 163.59
Ounce
6,951.51
Yesterday: 6,784.47
Tola
2,606.82
Yesterday: 2,544.17

Read More

2 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
3 hours ago
Honda Civic 2022 Preview – A Powerful Vehicle Is Here

We are all familiar with Honda Atlas because it is one of...
3 hours ago
EXPLAINER – Honda Civic 2022 Smart Card Key

The Honda Civic 2022 is expected to arrive in Pakistan over the...
10 hours ago
Avanceon secures Rs1 billion project

KARACHI: Avanceon Group of Companies secured the largest commercial infrastructure project in its...
10 hours ago
PM launches second phase of Raast instant payment system

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran khan on Tuesday launched the second phase of...
11 hours ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

UAE Dirham to PKR
9 seconds ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Riyal, Euro on, 16th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 16th Feb 2022, Check updated...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 16th February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 16, 2022)...
Dollar rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600