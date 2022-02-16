Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 16th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 16th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,606.82.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 223.49 from previous day’s SAR 218.12.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 204.87 from previous day’s SAR 199.94.