Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:30 am

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 1st Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:30 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Feb 1st, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,521.45.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 216.17 from previous day’s SAR 216.18.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold stable to SAR 198.16 from previous day’s SAR 198.16.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
0.00%
Ounce
6,723.87
Yesterday: 6,724.03
Tola
2,521.45
Yesterday: 2,521.51
Gram 24K
216.17
Yesterday: 216.18
Gram 22K
198.16
Yesterday: 198.16
Gram 21K
189.15
Yesterday: 189.16
Gram 18K
162.13
Yesterday: 162.13

 

