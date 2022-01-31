Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 1st Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Feb 1st, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,521.45.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 216.17 from previous day’s SAR 216.18.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold stable to SAR 198.16 from previous day’s SAR 198.16.