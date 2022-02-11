Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Feb, 2022. 03:45 am
Gold Rate in AED: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 12th February 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (12th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 221.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 208.00.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreased to AED 221.25 from previous day’s AED 222.00.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) depreciated to AED 208.00 from previous day’s AED 208.50.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 12, feb 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 12 6,708.76 221.25 208.00 198.25 170.00

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

