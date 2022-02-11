Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Gold Rate in AED: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 12th February 2022
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (12th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 221.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 208.00.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreased to AED 221.25 from previous day’s AED 222.00.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) depreciated to AED 208.00 from previous day’s AED 208.50.
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 12, feb 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|February 12
|6,708.76
|221.25
|208.00
|198.25
|170.00
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
