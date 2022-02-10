Gold Rate in Kuwait on, 10th Feb 2022
Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold rates in Kuwait 24K/ounce US$ Dollar, and its converted prices in gold 24K per 10 gram and gold 22K per 10 gram.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to KWD 17.580 from the previous day’s KWD 17.570.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold stable to KWD 16.110 from previous day’s KWD 16.110.
Gold Rate in Kuwait today
|Gold Unit
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|
+0.04%
|Gram 24K
|
17.580
Yesterday: 17.570
|Gram 22K
|
16.110
Yesterday: 16.110
|Gram 21K
|
15.380
Yesterday: 15.370
|Gram 18K
|
13.180
Yesterday: 13.180
|Ounce
|
546.710
Yesterday: 546.490
|Tola
|
205.020
Yesterday: 204.930
Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Kuwait. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.
