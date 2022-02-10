Gold Rate in Kuwait on, 10th Feb 2022

Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold rates in Kuwait 24K/ounce US$ Dollar, and its converted prices in gold 24K per 10 gram and gold 22K per 10 gram.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to KWD 17.580 from the previous day’s KWD 17.570.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold stable to KWD 16.110 from previous day’s KWD 16.110.