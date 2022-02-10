Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 05:31 pm
Gold Rate in Kuwait on, 10th Feb 2022

Gold Rate in Kuwait

Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait. © Currency Exchange Rates

Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold rates in Kuwait 24K/ounce US$ Dollar, and its converted prices in gold 24K per 10 gram and gold 22K per 10 gram.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to KWD 17.580 from the previous day’s KWD 17.570.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold stable to KWD 16.110 from previous day’s KWD 16.110.

Gold Rate in Kuwait today

Gold Unit Kuwaiti Dinar
+0.04%
Gram 24K
17.580
Yesterday: 17.570
Gram 22K
16.110
Yesterday: 16.110
Gram 21K
15.380
Yesterday: 15.370
Gram 18K
13.180
Yesterday: 13.180
Ounce
546.710
Yesterday: 546.490
Tola
205.020
Yesterday: 204.930

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Kuwait. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

