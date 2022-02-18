Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 04:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 19th February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 19, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 125,750 per tola and Rs107420 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs125,750 .

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 125,750 Rs. 114852 Rs. 109,639 Rs. 93,974
per 10 Gram Rs. 107,810 Rs. 98470 Rs. 94,000 Rs. 80,570
per Gram Gold Rs. 10,742 Rs. 9847 Rs. 9,400 Rs. 8,057

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

9 hours ago
PISC board approves grant increment for employees

LAHORE: The board of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) has approved to...
9 hours ago
DG Khan Cement records Rs1.32 billion profit in 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit after tax of DG Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKC)...
11 hours ago
DG Khan Cement records Rs1.32 billion profit in 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit after tax of DG Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKC)...
11 hours ago
Dollar rebounds against rupee on import payment demand

KARACHI: The dollar rebounded against the rupee by 47 paisas on Friday...
11 hours ago
Allied Bank announces annual earnings at Rs17.5 billion

KARACHI: The earnings of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) declined 5 per cent...
12 hours ago
SITE Association terms petroleum price hike disastrous for economy

KARACHI: The Site Association of Industry has declared the recent increase in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
3 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price and Specs

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 43,999....
Samsung Galaxy S21
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at...
driving license
3 hours ago
The Lahore Traffic Police Department will soon launch an online driving licence renewal system

The City Traffic Police (CTP) of Lahore has chosen to provide an...
3 hours ago
Motorola is preparing to release the world’s first phone with a 194MP camera

Motorola will soon enter the ultra-premium smartphone market with a new gadget...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600