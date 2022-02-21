Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 22, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 125,750 per tola and Rs107420 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs125,750.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 125,750 Rs. 114852 Rs. 109,639 Rs. 93,974
per 10 Gram Rs. 107,810 Rs. 98470 Rs. 94,000 Rs. 80,570
per Gram Gold Rs. 10,742 Rs. 9847 Rs. 9,400 Rs. 8,057

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

