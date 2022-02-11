Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 09:05 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Rate in Qatar on, 11th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 09:05 am
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal QAR 2,469.01 per tola on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme is stable to QAR 211.68 from the previous day’s QAR 211.68.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold has no changed to QAR 194.04 from the previous day’s QAR 194.04.

Today Gold Rate in Qatar

Gold Unit Qatari riyal
0.00%
Ounce
6,584.03
Yesterday: 6,584.16
Tola
2,469.01
Yesterday: 2,469.06
Gram 24K
211.68
Yesterday: 211.68
Gram 22K
194.04
Yesterday: 194.04
Gram 21K
185.22
Yesterday: 185.22
Gram 18K
158.76
Yesterday: 158.76

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 11 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 11th Feb, 2022) 24k...
2 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 11th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (11th, Feb 2022)...
3 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 11th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.700...
4 hours ago
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 11th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
4 hours ago
US Dollar to PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
5 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 11, 2022)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

SAR to PKR
1 hour ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 11th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.710 and...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 11th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 11th Feb 2022, Check updated...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 11th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pak Rupee (PKR) is...
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia
2 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 11 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 11th Feb, 2022) 24k...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600