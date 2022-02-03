Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 05:19 am

Gold Rate in Qatar on, 3rd February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 05:19 am
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today

QAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 3rd February 2022) is QAR 2,469.05Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to QAR 211.68 from the previous day’s QAR 209.03.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold appreciated QAR 194.04 from the previous day’s QAR 191.61.

Gold Rates in Qatar

Gold Unit Qatari riyal
+1.27%
Ounce
6,584.12
Yesterday: 6,501.77
Tola
2,469.05
Yesterday: 2,438.16
Gram 24K
211.68
Yesterday: 209.03
Gram 22K
194.04
Yesterday: 191.61
Gram 21K
185.22
Yesterday: 182.90
Gram 18K
158.76
Yesterday: 156.77

