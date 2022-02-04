Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:23 am
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 4 feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:23 am
Gold Price in Qatar

The price of gold in Qatar today. © Middle East . in 24

QAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 4th February 2022) is QAR 2,464.56Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to QAR 211.30 from the previous day’s QAR 210.53.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold appreciated QAR 193.69 from the previous day’s QAR 192.99.

Gold Rates in Qatar

Gold Unit Qatari riyal
+0.36%
Ounce
6,572.17
Yesterday: 6,548.51
Tola
2,464.56
Yesterday: 2,455.69
Gram 24K
211.30
Yesterday: 210.53
Gram 22K
193.69
Yesterday: 192.99
Gram 21K
184.88
Yesterday: 184.22
Gram 18K
158.47
Yesterday: 157.90

