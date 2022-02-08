Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:03 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Rate in Qatar on, 8 Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:03 am
Gold rate in Qatar

QAR: The price of gold in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal QAR 2,469.05 per tola on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme is stable to QAR 211.68 from the previous day’s QAR 211.68.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold has no changed to QAR 194.04 from the previous day’s QAR 194.04.

Today Gold Rate in Qatar

Gold Unit Qatari riyal
0.00%
Ounce
6,584.12
Yesterday: 6,584.16
Tola
2,469.05
Yesterday: 2,469.06
Gram 24K
211.68
Yesterday: 211.68
Gram 22K
194.04
Yesterday: 194.04
Gram 21K
185.22
Yesterday: 185.22
Gram 18K
158.76
Yesterday: 158.76

Read More

2 hours ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 8, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
4 hours ago
Changan Oshan X7 Started Local Production in Pakistan

Changan Pakistan has begun mass production of their new crossover SUV, the...
4 hours ago
From KIA Sportage, Hyundai Tucson to Peugeot Crossover SUVs Available In The Price Of New Honda Civic 2022

Honda Pakistan made news last week with yet another odd car launch....
6 hours ago
Baqir praises Pakistanis living in KSA for supporting RDA

KARACHI: Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has proved to be a great success...
6 hours ago
KCCI blasts Police performance over rising street crimes

KARACHI: The rising street crimes all over the city poses a big...
6 hours ago
KSE-100 closes in red zone over renewed IMF conditions

KARACHI: The Stocks witnessed a lackluster session on Monday as the investors...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate
2 mins ago
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 8 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 8th Feb, 2022) 24k...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
48 mins ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 8th Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, Feb 2022)...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
57 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th Feb 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th February 2022, Check updated...
Dollar rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 8, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600