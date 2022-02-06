Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 07:00 am
Gold Rate in Qatar on feb 6, 2022

Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today

Qatar: The price of gold in Qatar has raised by 0.13 Qatari riyal per ounce today, Sunday, February 6, 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme is stable to QAR 211.68 from the previous day’s QAR 211.68.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold has no changed to QAR 194.04 from the previous day’s QAR 194.04.

Gold Price in Qatar

Date Ounce Gram 24K Gram 22K
06-Feb 6,584.16 211.68 194.04
Sunday 06 February 2022
Gold Unit Qatari riyal
0.00%
Ounce
6,584.16
Yesterday: 6,584.03
Tola
2,469.06
Yesterday: 2,469.01
Gram 24K
211.68
Yesterday: 211.68
Gram 22K
194.04
Yesterday: 194.04
Gram 21K
185.22
Yesterday: 185.22
Gram 18K
158.76
Yesterday: 158.76

