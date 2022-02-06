Gold Rate in Qatar on feb 6, 2022

Qatar: The price of gold in Qatar has raised by 0.13 Qatari riyal per ounce today, Sunday, February 6, 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme is stable to QAR 211.68 from the previous day’s QAR 211.68.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold has no changed to QAR 194.04 from the previous day’s QAR 194.04.

Gold Price in Qatar

Date Ounce Gram 24K Gram 22K 06-Feb 6,584.16 211.68 194.04