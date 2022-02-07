Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 08:40 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Rate in SAR: Gold Price today Saudi Arabia on, 7 February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 08:40 am
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR)

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 7th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,544.24.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 218.13 from previous day’s SAR 218.12.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 199.95 from previous day’s SAR 199.94.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Price
Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
0.00%
Ounce
6,784.63
Yesterday: 6,784.38
Tola
2,544.24
Yesterday: 2,544.14
Gram 24K
218.13
Yesterday: 218.12
Gram 22K
199.95
Yesterday: 199.94
Gram 21K
190.86
Yesterday: 190.85
Gram 18K
163.59
Yesterday: 163.59

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 7 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 7, 2022)...
24 hours ago
Car prices rev up: Local assemblers and importers raise up to Rs150,000

KARACHI: The Finance Supplementary Act, 2022 imposes several taxation measures on the...
24 hours ago
Illicit trades causing Rs320 billion annual loss

LAHORE: The flourishing illicit trades of tobacco, tea, tyres, lubricants and pharmaceuticals...
24 hours ago
Crypto addiction: a hidden epidemic?

Cryptocurrency logos in the packaging of grocery store items, he knew he...
24 hours ago
Hot Stocks

Interloop Limited plans expansion Despite dismal performance in the second quarter of...
1 day ago
Lotte Chemical Pakistan

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on May 30, 1998....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
1 hour ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 7, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Currency rates today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 7h Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 7th February 2022, Check updated...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 7 February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (7th, Feb 2022)...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 7 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 7, 2022)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600