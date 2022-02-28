Adsence Ad 160X600
Gold Rate in UAE for 28 Feb, 2022
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (28, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 228.75, while 22k Carat gold price is AED 214.75.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme depreciated to AED 228.75 from previous day’s AED 237.25.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED 214.75 from previous day’s AED 223.00.
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 28, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|February 28
|6,932.63
|228.75
|214.75
|205.00
|175.75
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
Download BOL News App for latest news