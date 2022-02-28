Gold Rate in UAE for 28 Feb, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (28, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 228.75, while 22k Carat gold price is AED 214.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme depreciated to AED 228.75 from previous day’s AED 237.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED 214.75 from previous day’s AED 223.00.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 28, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat February 28 6,932.63 228.75 214.75 205.00 175.75

