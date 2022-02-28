Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 08:22 am
Gold Rate in UAE for 28 Feb, 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (28, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 228.75, while 22k Carat gold price is AED 214.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme depreciated to AED 228.75 from previous day’s AED 237.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED 214.75 from previous day’s AED 223.00.

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 28, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 28 6,932.63 228.75 214.75 205.00 175.75

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

