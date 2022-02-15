Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Gold rate in UAE on, 15th February 2022
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (15th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 224.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 211.00.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to AED 224.50 from previous day’s AED 225.25.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Depreciated to AED 211.00 from previous day’s AED 211.50.
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 15, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|February 15
|6,807.85
|224.50
|211.00
|201.25
|172.50
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
