Gold rate in UAE on, 15th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (15th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 224.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 211.00.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to AED 224.50 from previous day’s AED 225.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Depreciated to AED 211.00 from previous day’s AED 211.50.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 15, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat February 15 6,807.85 224.50 211.00 201.25 172.50

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.