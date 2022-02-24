Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 05:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Rate in UAE on, 24th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 05:30 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (24, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 230.50, while 22k Carat gold price is AED 216.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED 230.50 from previous day’s AED 229.50.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Appreciated to AED 216.50 from previous day’s AED 215.50.

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 24, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 24 6,987.68 230.50 216.50 206.50 177.00

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

Read More

9 hours ago
OGDC records Rs35.25 billion profit in 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit after tax of Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC)...
9 hours ago
SSGC bank accounts frozen for Rs23 billion tax recovery

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has frozen the bank accounts...
12 hours ago
Lottery Sambad Result for today on, 23rd February 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 23 02...
12 hours ago
Gold Price in Qatar on, 23rd Feb 2022

QAR: Today's Gold Price in Qatar Stands at QAR 2,590.60 per tola...
13 hours ago
Cooking oil plant resumes production

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan - A cooking oil plant that had been badly damaged...
13 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 24 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 24,...
Queen Elizabeth Dead
2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth Isn’t Dead—the Here’s Real Story Behind the Rumors

So far, here's what we know. Rumors about Queen Elizabeth's death resurfaced...
Queen
3 hours ago
The Queen has a weekly phone chat with the Prime Minister as she fights Covid illness

The Queen is recovering from Covid and was able to attend her...
Sony Xperia 5 IV
3 hours ago
According to rumour, the Sony Xperia 5 IV will employ a TSMC-sourced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Despite the fact that it was released late (very late in certain...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600