Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 05:23 am

Gold Rate in UAE on, 3rd Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 05:23 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (3rd, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 218.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 205.25.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED 218.50 from previous day’s AED 217.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED 205.25 from previous day’s AED 204.50.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Find the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 3rd, feb 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 03 6,620.68 218.50 205.25 195.75 167.75

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

