Gold Rate in UAE on, 3rd Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (3rd, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 218.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 205.25.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED 218.50 from previous day’s AED 217.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED 205.25 from previous day’s AED 204.50.