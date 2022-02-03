Gold Rate in UAE on, 3rd Feb 2022
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (3rd, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 218.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 205.25.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED 218.50 from previous day’s AED 217.75.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED 205.25 from previous day’s AED 204.50.
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Find the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 3rd, feb 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|February 03
|6,620.68
|218.50
|205.25
|195.75
|167.75
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
