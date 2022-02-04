Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 05:49 am
Gold Rate in UAE on, 4 February 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (4th  Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 218.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 205.25.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED 218.50 from previous day’s AED 217.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED 205.25 from previous day’s AED 204.50.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 4th, feb 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 4 6,624.35 218.50 205.25 195.75 168.00

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

