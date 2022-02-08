Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Gold Rate in UAE on, 8th Feb 2022
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 219.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 206.25.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED 219.50 from previous day’s AED 219.00.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED 206.25 from previous day’s AED 205.75.
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Find the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 8, feb 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|February 08
|6,653.71
|219.50
|206.25
|196.75
|168.75
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
