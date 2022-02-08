Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:15 am
Gold Rate in UAE on, 8th Feb 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 219.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 206.25.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED 219.50 from previous day’s AED 219.00.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) decreases to AED 206.25 from previous day’s AED 205.75.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Find the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 8, feb 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 08 6,653.71 219.50 206.25 196.75 168.75

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

