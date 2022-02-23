Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:30 am
Gold Rates in Saudi Arabia on, 23rd February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:30 am
Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 23rd Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,675.51.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 229.38 from previous day’s SAR 228.89.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 210.27 from previous day’s SAR 209.82.

Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
Gram 24K
229.38
Yesterday: 228.89
Gram 22K
210.27
Yesterday: 209.82
Gram 21K
200.71
Yesterday: 200.28
Gram 18K
172.04
Yesterday: 171.67
Ounce
7,134.70
Yesterday: 7,119.57
Tola
2,675.51
Yesterday: 2,669.84

