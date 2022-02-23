Gold Rates in Saudi Arabia on, 23rd February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 23rd Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,675.51.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 229.38 from previous day’s SAR 228.89.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 210.27 from previous day’s SAR 209.82.

Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia