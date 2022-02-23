Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Gold Rates in Saudi Arabia on, 23rd February 2022
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 23rd Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,675.51.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 229.38 from previous day’s SAR 228.89.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 210.27 from previous day’s SAR 209.82.
Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|Gram 24K
|
229.38
Yesterday: 228.89
|Gram 22K
|
210.27
Yesterday: 209.82
|Gram 21K
|
200.71
Yesterday: 200.28
|Gram 18K
|
172.04
Yesterday: 171.67
|Ounce
|
7,134.70
Yesterday: 7,119.57
|Tola
|
2,675.51
Yesterday: 2,669.84
