HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for UnionPay cardholders

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Daraz have partnered to enable UnionPay cardholders to conduct e-commerce transactions from Daraz online marketplace, a statement said on Monday.

With this enablement, UnionPay cardholders can now perform seamless and secure transactions on Daraz, it added.

HBL digital channels and solutions head Kamran Mehdi Jaffery commented, “HBL empowers its customers with increased choices, and thus accelerating the pace at which our economy digitalises. Our collaboration will directly benefit UnionPay cardholders who can now make online transactions on Daraz.”

“This will level the playing field and increase opportunities for the card holders. The overarching goal for HBL is to enable a sustained economic ecosystem powered by digital inclusion,” he added.

UnionPay International Middle East Branch general manager James Yang said, “UnionPay is a customer-centric card scheme and we keep developing and bringing the best available payment options and experiences to the market.”

“We are excited to partner with HBL to enhance the customer journey at Daraz for our cardholders, accelerating digital transformation to meet demands and long-term growth in the community,” he added.

Daraz director digital payments Syed Zeeshan Ali said, “Daraz has a strategic focus on digital payments growth in Pakistan and has worked relentlessly with stakeholders to bring new digital payment solutions to its customers.”

“We are delighted to launch acceptance of UnionPay cards at the Daraz online marketplace as it will enable a major segment of customers to pay digitally.”

“Over half of the customer spend on Daraz is acquired through digital payments, and with the addition of UnionPay as a payment option, we look forward to further expanding digital payment adoption on Daraz,” he added.

The partnership between HBL, Daraz and UnionPay will create an enabling environment for a more rapid and inclusive growth of the Pakistani economy.

It will serve as a milestone for not just UnionPay cardholders, but also for Pakistan’s digital payments and e-commerce landscape as a whole.

In line with its vision to becoming a ‘Technology Company with a Banking Licence’, HBL is focused towards expanding its role in the e-commerce industry, by enabling all UnionPay cardholders to shop on Daraz, empowering them with an optimised online shopping experience.