Headline inflation hit two-year high of 13% in January

KARACHI: The headline inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit two-year high of 13 per cent in January 2022.

The CPI inflation general increased by 13 per cent on year-on-year basis in January 2022, as compared to an increase of 12.3 per cent in the previous month and 5.7 per cent in January 2021, according to numbers released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 0.4 per cent in January 2022, as compared to a decline of 0.02 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.2 per cent in January 2021.

Topline Securities chief executive officer Muhammad Sohail said that the CPI in January 2022 is 24-month high.

The data by PBS showed that the CPI inflation Urban, increased 13 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January 2022, as compared to an increase of 12.7 per cent in the previous month and 5 per cent in January 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 0.1 per cent in January 2022, as compared to an increase of 0.3 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.2 per cent in January 2021.

CPI inflation Rural, increased 12.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January 2022, as compared to an increase of 11.6 per cent in the previous month and 6.6 per cent in January 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 0.9 per cent in January 2022, as compared to a decline of 0.5 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.3 per cent in January 2021.

The inflation based on Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) on a year-on-year basis increased 20.9 per cent in January 2022, as compared to an increase of 20.9 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 7.7 per cent in January 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, it declined 0.8 per cent in January 2022, as compared to a decrease of 0.4 per cent a month earlier, and a decline of 0.8 per cent in January 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a year-on-year basis increased 24 per cent in January 2022, as compared to an increase of 26.2 per cent a month earlier, and an increase of 6.4 per cent in January 2021.

WPI inflation on a month-on-month basis increased 0.6 per cent in January 2022, as compared to a decline of 0.2 per cent a month earlier, and an increase of 2.5 per cent in the corresponding month of 2021.