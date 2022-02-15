Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:29 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Honda Civic 2022 Preview – A Powerful Vehicle Is Here

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:29 am
Honda Civic 2022

We are all familiar with Honda Atlas because it is one of the largest automobile players in Pakistan, with a large number of delighted consumers. According to the firm, it has worked hard to keep ahead of the competition in terms of technology and innovation, and the same has been applied to the Honda Civic 2022.

Due to its design and comfort, the sedan has remained a very popular and appreciated car in Pakistan, particularly among young. Furthermore, the sales record demonstrates the car’s success, which has mostly been good from the introduction of its first model in the country. And the enthusiasm is once again at an all-time high, as Honda Atlas has made several interesting announcements about the 2018 Civic.

Since Civic has already been launched abroad with an excellent reception, the all-new 2022 Honda Civic, the 11th version of America’s most popular small car, has won the prestigious 2022 North American Car of the Year title.

It is no secret that the corporation has revealed the car prices, variants, and booking quantities. Honda Civic 2022 will be available in three variants:

1.5L Turbo M-CVT Civic
1.5L Turbo M-CVT Oriel
1.5L Turbo LL-CVT Civic RS
Meanwhile, Honda had previously set a booking fee of Rs. 1.2 million for all variations of the car; however, for the first two models of the new Civic, the price has been dropped to Rs. 1.1 million and Rs. 1 million, respectively. The disclosed pricing are well balanced in terms of local market segmentation and are in line with international markets where Civic has already debuted.

Honda Civic 2022

Because technology is growing and developing, Honda will give powerful Civic automobiles to its customers, as all three types have turbo engines. In addition, the business recently released a pre-launch teaser revealing that the Civic 2022 will sport a Laser Brazed Roof. This cutting-edge technology makes the outside smooth, the body stronger, and the inside noiseless. It is a significant improvement over previous generations in that it has a completely new exterior appearance.

Honda Civic 2022

Safety Ensured in Honda Civic 2022

The new Honda Civic 2022 received a perfect 5-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. It means that you and your family will be completely safe in the car. In addition, the business is launching new “Honda Sensing” technology, which will assure a collision-free driving experience for your vehicle.

Based on the foregoing, there is no question that this new model will break sales and customer satisfaction records. So the wait continues, as the debut is almost around the corner, and everyone is excited.

 

Read More

8 hours ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
8 hours ago
LCCI urges for construction of Kalabagh dam

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
8 hours ago
Nishat Power posts Rs745million profit during 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit of Nishat Power Limited (NPL) showed a growth of...
9 hours ago
Hubco profits decline 42 per cent during 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit of Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) declined 42 per...
9 hours ago
UK payrolls jump but soaring inflation hits wages

LONDON: UK payrolls jumped in January as Omicron fears receded but workers’...
9 hours ago
German investors’ morale rises in February despite Russian tensions

FRANKFURT: Confidence among investors in Germany grew in February, according to figures...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Honda Civic 2022
7 mins ago
EXPLAINER – Honda Civic 2022 Smart Card Key

The Honda Civic 2022 is expected to arrive in Pakistan over the...
13 mins ago
Kanye West apologises in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts for ‘harassing’ Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has apologised to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and stated that...
Russian invasion of Ukraine
20 mins ago
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is scheduled for ‘3 a.m. tomorrow,’ with missiles and tank attacks

According to American intelligence agencies, Kremlin leaders will launch an attack on...
Prince Andrew
30 mins ago
The Queen has refused to comment on Prince Andrew’s settlement, while the Duke has remained silent

The Queen has refused to comment on her son Prince Andrew's out-of-court...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600