Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:02 pm
Honda Civic 2022 Surpasses Rs. 5 Million Price Tag 

Honda Civic 2022

The preliminary prices for the new Honda Civic 2022 have been revealed. According to the official page of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan), the new Honda Civic will be available in three variants. According to a notification, the new sedan’s prices are as follows:

  • Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT: Rs. 5,099,000
  • Honda Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT: Rs. 5,399,000
  • Honda Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT: Rs. 6,149,000

Furthermore, the corporation has begun booking the car. According to the notice, the partial booking price for all variations is Rs. 1,200,000.

Previous Fake Price Notice

Earlier last week, a price alert began to circulate on social media. “Prices of new Honda Civic 2022,” according to the notification. Honda Atlas, on the other hand, rejected the notification and provided an explanation.

According to the letter, “Honda has made no declaration regarding the booking of the new Honda Civic or its rates.” The firm maintains the right to take legal action against anyone who spreads such false information.”

Prior to that notification, our sources reported that the corporation had begun reserving new Civics. According to our information, numerous buyers had paid the booking money of Rs. 13 lacs to Rs. 15 lacs to various dealerships. Some invoices even included information about the previous model Civic. However, Honda’s official social media pages have finally disclosed the rates, so we believe the mystery is over and folks may now order the new sedan.

Honda Civic’s latest generation will go on sale in the United States in April 2021. Since then, Pakistanis and Civic enthusiasts have been waiting for the vehicle. If we look at the history of Civic launches, we can see that the Pakistani market gets the next generation about a year or so after the worldwide debut. And now we believe the tradition will continue, as the business has begun bookings for the automobile, implying that the official debut will take place this year.

What are your thoughts on the new Honda Civic’s price? Do you believe these prices are reasonable? Please share your ideas in the comments section.

 

