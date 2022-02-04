Honda Civic 2022 Top of the Line Variant Specs, Features and Price

Honda has unveiled the all-new Civic 2022. The car hasn’t arrived yet, but the costs have. The much-anticipated debut of the new Civic did not turn out to be as entertaining as we had hoped, owing primarily to the outrageous pricing.

Price of Honda Civic 2022

The Honda Civic 2022 is here in three variants with over Rs. 5 million price tag.

The base Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT variant is at Rs. 51 lacs.

The mid Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT is at Rs. 54 lacs.

And the top Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT at Rs. 61.5 lacs.

The booking price of all variants is Rs. 1,200,000. Bookings are now open.

All of the prices are out of this world, but the top variation is out of this world. What makes the highest variation worth the extra ten lacs? Honda is unlikely to respond very soon, but we do have a few hints.

Extra Features in Civic RS Turbo

As per our sources, the top variant of Honda Civic 2022 will have these extra features.

1. Honda Sensing

Honda Sensing, Honda’s proprietary package of advanced safety systems, will be standard on the Civic top model. Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lead Car Departure Notification System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Auto High Beam are among the features included in the suite.

Here are what these safety features are all about.