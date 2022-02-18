Honda Civic 2022 Will Launch Next Month: Reports

The 2017 Honda Civic’s forthcoming introduction has the market abuzz. Several market rumours recently suggested that Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) will release the new model this month. However, according to a new source, the launch has been pushed back until the first week of March.

Although the storey does not disclose the cause of the delay, it does state that the aforementioned timeframe has been finalised by official sources. The corporation, on the other hand, has yet to declare a precise debut date or whether it would be a digital launch.

Details and Price

Last year, the new Civic made its global debut. It is a subcompact sedan that competes with the Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra, Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus, Mazda Three, and other vehicles of a similar size.

It will be available in Pakistan with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine producing 180 horsepower (hp) and 240 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, paired to a CVT automatic transmission.

The official features of the new model are yet to be announced by the corporation. However, the vehicle will most likely contain ‘Honda-Sensing,’ a driver-assist package that includes technologies such as autonomous braking, lane-assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, collision warning, and so on.

The new Civic will start at Rs. 5.1 million, which is a lot of money for a little car. However, considering its power and projected features, it is likely to attract a large number of aficionados with sufficient purchasing power.