Honda Civic Vs KIA Stonic 2022 | Price in Pakistan | Specs | Features

Honda Civic Vs KIA Stonic : The sales figures for the KIA Sportage in Pakistan are sufficient to inspire KIA Lucky Motors to continue introducing new vehicles in the local market. Unsurprisingly, KIA is preparing to launch a subcompact crossover SUV in the domestic market. Stonic may appear to be a small car in the photographs, but it is actually much larger than it appears. The KIA Stonic joins the market with the Honda Civic at a competitive pricing. When we last saw a compact SUV for the price of a sedan, it sold like hotcakes. As a result, there is a reason why we are comparing a compact SUV and a sedan.

Overview: South Korean vs. Japanese Technology

KIA is a South Korean automaker that has become one of Pakistan’s best-selling automobile brands. On November 8th of last year, KIA unveiled the KIA Stonic 2021 in Pakistan. This was the first car to be delivered with only 21 days’ notice. In Pakistan, the KIA Stonic costs the same as sedans like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. People are intrigued in this SUV because of its young appearance and current features.

Honda is a Japanese company that has been present in Pakistan for as long as we can remember. Civic is one of Honda’s best-selling models. Despite a decline in quality, Civic X continues to sell like hotcakes. The car’s great road presence, athletic profile, and performance all contribute to it being one of Pakistan’s most successful sedans.

Given that both are reasonably priced, we’re left wondering which automobile would provide you the most bang for your buck. Let us investigate.

Exterior: A sporty sedan vs. a compact crossover

The KIA Stonic features a fashionable appearance that appeals to younger drivers. The front of this SUV has KIA’s characteristic tiger nose grille, as well as LED headlights with DRL capability. Instead of LEDs, the standard Ex model has projection lights. Design elements such as the front and rear chrome skid plates make it appear larger. Roof rails are present at the top, and black panels run across the lower side of the vehicle.

The taillights are similarly LED, and there is a high-mounted brake light. The EX model comes with conventional 15-inch Alloy wheels, whilst the more expensive EX+ comes with 16-inch Alloy wheels.

The Civic’s athletic appearance is one of its most appealing aspects. With its wide and slim body, aggressive curves, and ergonomics, the Civic X is certainly one of many people’s favourite automobiles. Massive LED lights with exquisite DRLs give it a bigger and meaner appearance. With 16-inch Alloy wheels, the side profile also features strong character lines. The rear looks almost identical to the pre-facelift vehicles, with large curving back lights adding to an already aggressive automobile.

Now let’s compare the specifications of Honda Civic 2022 and KIA Stonic.

Specs Civic KIA Stonic Wheelbase (mm) 2700 2580 Length × Width × Height (mm) 4630 × 1799 × 1433 4140 × 1760 ×1500 Seating Capacity 5 5 Fuel Tank Capacity (litre) 47 45 Kerb Weight (kg) 1273 – Brakes Ventilated Disc on front and rear Front: Ventilated DiscRear : Solid Disc Headlights LED Ex : HalogenEx+ : LED Rear Lights LED Ex : HalogenEx+ : LED Airbags 2 6 For an in-depth comparison you can look at the official specs of both KIA Stonic and Honda Civic. Let’s have a look at KIA first. Now let’s have a look at the Specification of Civic 2022

Interior: Ergonomics vs. Features

The interior and exterior elements of the KIA Stonic are both excellent. I’m not sure the Civic is in the same league. The Ex+ model has a three-tone interior with off-white, black, and yellow colours. The steering wheel is similar to that of the KIA Sportage, with integrated buttons for cruise control, entertainment, navigation, and phone calls. The speedometer remains analogue and is identical to that of the Sportage. It contains a TFT screen that displays important information such as fuel average, mileage, and trip functions.

The KIA Stonic boasts an 8-inch floating display with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, digital climate control, a 6-speaker system with excellent music quality, USB connections for front and rear passengers, a centre armrest, cup holders, and lots of storage space. The Stonic Ex+ has a sunroof as an option. This feature is not accessible in the standard Ex version. The back seats are large and foldable with a 60-40 split, providing adequate luggage room. Originally, the KIA Stonic 2022 had a boot size of 352 litres.

Civic, on the other hand, feels considerably sportier than KIA Stonic, with a digital speedometer, dual-zone climate settings, multimedia steering, and a little smaller 7-inch infotainment display. The cabin has a very elegant vibe to it, with curves and grooves on everything from the dashboard to the door handles. The chairs are comfy, with adequate room for three individuals. The Civic does have rear AC vents, which is a plus. The Civic’s wider proportions allow for a larger boot space of 427 litres.

Engine and Transmission: KIA Stonic vs. Honda Civic, which performs better?

The 1.4 Litre naturally aspirated engine powers the KIA Stonic. It generates a respectable 100hp and 133 Nm of torque. This, in conjunction with a 6-speed Tiptronic transmission, performs admirably on most terrains. When fully loaded, the smaller engine may feel underpowered.

Civic makes no compromises when it comes to performance. Its 1.8-liter engine develops 138 horsepower and 169 Newton-meters of torque. For the Civic 1.5L turbo, these statistics rise to 170 horsepower and 220 Nm. The CVT transmission in the Civic is far smoother than the automatic transmission in the KIA Stonic. The performance of the Civic engine, paired with its power delivery, outperforms the KIA Stonic.

Stonic vs. Civic: Which one is more comfortable?

The KIA Stonic has a front McPherson strut suspension and a rear Multi-link suspension. It gently passes over speed bumps. In general, a vehicle with a ground clearance of 215mm is considered to be quite good. Stonic, on the other hand, has a ground clearance of 165 mm. However, it is still superior to Civic’s.

The suspension of the Civic is very comparable, with McPherson in the front and Multi-link in the back. It is, however, calibrated to remain firmer, making bumps feel harder. However, the handling is good because to the firm suspension and 153mm of ground clearance.

Who has more features? KIA Stonic or Honda Civic?

Both cars are packed with features. The following are common in both:

ABS, EBD, VSC

Traction Control

Hill Assist

Cruise Control

However, KIA Stonic leads with extra features like 6-airbags rather than two standard airbags in Civic. And a quality 6- speaker audio setup, rear parking sensors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System ( TPMS), and artificial leather seats for the Ex+ variant.

Honda Civic vs KIA Stonic price in Pakistan 2022

The KIA Stonic is available in two trim levels: Ex and Ex+. In Pakistan 2022, the KIA Stonic is substantially similar to the 1.8 Civic Oriel. This automobile appears to be expensive given its smaller, underperforming engine. What it lacks in performance, it more than makes up for in feature availability.

Here is the price of KIA Stonic 2022 in Pakistan,

KIA Stonic EX Rs.3,750,000 KIA Stonic EX+ Rs.3,975,000

Now let’s look at the Honda Civic 2022 price in Pakistan,

Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT Rs. 4,079,000 Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT Rs. 4,366,000 1.5 RS Turbo Rs.5,175,000

What do we think of KIA Stonic vs. Honda Civic