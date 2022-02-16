Honda Civic Vs. Peugeot 2008 Vs. Kia Sportage  [Comparison]

Honda has been aggressively teasing the 11th Generation Civic in recent weeks, displaying its myriad goodies that come at an exorbitant price.

The pricing is high enough to compete not only with sedans, but also with some SUVs such as the Kia Sportage and Peugeot 2008, which are also in the Rs. 5 million to 6 million category.

This raises the question of which of these vehicles provides the most value for money. Is an SUV like the Kia Sportage more practical than the Civic? Is the Peugeot 2008 more feature-packed than the Civic?

In our comparison, we’ll go over everything in depth.

Exterior Styling

In terms of styling, Honda is renowned to swing between radicalism and simplicity with each version of the Civic.

The 8th generation Civic, known as the ‘Civic Reborn,’ had a bold design, whilst the 9th generation Civic, known as the ‘Rebirth,’ was more modest. Similarly, the 10th generation Civic had aggressive styling, whilst the 11th generation Civic is more subtle.

With a large bumper grille in the centre and a streamlined main grille between the headlights, the front end looks mature but more imposing than the previous iteration. The bright Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) in the newly styled headlights add to the threatening front aspect. The hood design, which has been extended and smoothed out, adds to the overall refinement.

Along the length of the vehicle, the side profile exhibits clean and basic lines. The new 19-inch rim design, which is significantly more beautiful and sportier than prior versions, is a more distinguishing feature in the international market. However, it is unclear whether the Pakistani version will receive these wheels.

Kia Sportage

Pakistanis have become accustomed to its look over time, but Sportage was a bit of an outlier when it was first introduced.

The bug-eyed headlights with quad-DRLs, Kia’s unique tiger-nose grille, the sharp front bumper, and several non-functional vents that surround the fog lights all contribute to the vehicle’s distinctive appearance.

The SUV has 18-inch alloy wheels on the sides, while the Alpha version has 17-inch alloy wheels and a high beltline to make it appear massive and imposing.

The best Sportage model has a ducktail spoiler on the back. A horizontal red band runs the length of the SUV, blending nicely with the bright LED taillights. The indicator and reverse lights are located on the bottom, which is a unique design feature.

Overall, Sportage’s design can be best summed up as ‘polarizing’.

Peugeot 2008

With its unusual appearance, the 2008 is a ‘handsome devil’ of an SUV. The massive chromed-black front grille, sharp front bumpers, serpentine-eyed headlights, and ‘Lion’s Claw’ DRLs combine to create a stunning and appealing front fascia.

With the exception of a few strong body creases, 17-inch rims, and a contrasting D-pillar, the 2008’s side profile appears comparably tame. The avant-garde appearance continues around the back with a clever tailgate design, streaking LED taillights on either side, and a one-of-a-kind rear bumper.

All the styling elements come together well to create an SUV that is sure to turn heads.

Interior Design

Honda Civic

Honda has made significant improvements to the interior of the 11th-generation Civic. It sports a cleaner and simpler dashboard, as well as a black interior that complements the silver trim pieces at various spots across the cabin to give the car a luxury sense.

The vehicle features a huge, 9-inch top-mounted infotainment screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The base models are trimmed in fabric, while the top variants are upholstered in leather.

The 11th generation Civic is larger than its predecessor and has more space than the previous version. Overall, the new Civic has good features and utility on the inside.

Kia Sportage

Peugeot 2008

The interior of the Peugeot 2008 is just as interesting as the exterior. Despite the unconventional dash design, air vents, hexagonal dual-spoke steering wheel, and clear driver’s display, the arrangement is simple and straightforward.

Although the interior is largely comprised of luxury materials like as leather and cloth, there are some cheap-feeling plastic trim pieces around non-essential touchpoints.

Dimensions and Weight

Despite being a comparatively smaller vehicle, the new Civic is interestingly quite heavy. The following are the dimensions of all three vehicles:

Measurements Kia Sportage Peugeot 2008 Honda Civic Overall Length 4,485 mm 4,300 mm 4,674 mm Width 1,855 mm 1,770 mm 1,801 mm Overall Height 1,635 mm 1,530 mm 1,415 mm Wheelbase 2,670 mm 2,605 mm 2,736 mm Ground Clearance 172 mm 170 mm 134 mm Max. Kerb Weight 1,544 kg 1,189 KG 1,396 kg

Performance

Honda Civic

The new Honda Civic has the best power-to-weight ratio among Pakistani cars. It will be available in three different configurations. All variants will be powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 180 horsepower (hp) and 240 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and connected to a CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts in the front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels, as well as an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) system for good stopping power.

According to auto-data.net, the new Civic boasts a fuel efficiency of 14 litres per kilometre; however, values in Pakistan are likely to differ.

Kia Sportage

Peugeot 2008

Features

This comparison has been done between top variants only to find out the complete range of features that these vehicles offer. The following are the specs and features of all three vehicles:

Specs and Features Peugeot 2008 Allure Kia Sportage AWD Honda Civic Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Yes Blind Spot Monitoring Yes No Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Yes Lane Keep Assist Yes No Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Drowsiness Detection Yes No Yes Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Yes Airbags 6 2 6 Convenience

All-Wheel Drive No Yes No Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes Yes Wireless Charging No No Yes Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Rear AC Vents No Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes Yes Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats No Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes

Note: Mentioned above are the speculated features of the new Honda Civic. The company is yet to announce its official features.

Price and Verdict

Honda Civic seems to be of great value on paper. However, with a price tag that places it deep into the crossover SUV territory, it will likely struggle in Pakistan. The prices of all three vehicles are as follows: