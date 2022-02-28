Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:24 pm
Honda Introduces a New Bikes Installment Plan

Honda

Atlas Honda has teamed up with Silk Bank to offer a 24-month instalment plan for its motorcycles. The world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer is attempting to increase the soaring demand for its vehicles.

According to a report, Silk Bank credit cardholders can buy a Honda bike at a 0% interest rate and pay it off in two years. The offer is valid on all bikes, but not on all bank accounts.

Atlas Honda is now competing with Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) in Pakistan for the best motorcycle instalment plan. Although PSMC’s programme is still superior because it does not involve a specific bank and is open to all customers, demand for PSMC’s bikes is significantly lower than demand for Honda’s due to its exorbitant prices.

Most people’s purchasing power has been impacted by rising inflation and price increases. As a result, experts predict that bike demand will continue to rise despite expected price increases, as most people will choose to buy bikes instead of cars to avoid a significant dent in their wallets.

 

