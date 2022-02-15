How to Check Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list 2022 Online?

MUZZAFARABAD: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 held today in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3 Million while three prizes of Rs1 Million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.