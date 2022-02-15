Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 09:00 am
How to Check Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list 2022 Online?

1500 Prize bond list 2022

MUZZAFARABAD: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 held today in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3 Million while three prizes of Rs1 Million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

How to Check Rs 1500 Prize bond Draw list?

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 1500 Muzaffarabad 15-02-2022 3,000,000 PKR 1,000,000 PKR 18,500 PKR

The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

1st Prize Winner list

It will be updated here soon.

2nd Prize Winner’s list

It will be updated here soon.

Full Winner’s list 

It will be updated here soon.

