H&S Real Estate celebrates Chinese New Year in Dubai

KARACHI: H&S Real Estate, a real estate company and partner of Emaar Alliance, celebrated Chinese New Year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Chinese elites, a statement said.

Around 500 Chinese community members participated in the event, with a dazzling light show at Burj Khalifa wishing China for the new lunar year.

H&S Real Estate UAE & China regions Group Chief Executive Officer Saad Haq, said: “Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, H&S Real Estate had a permanent office with a large team deployed in Mainland China. But we had to halt our operations due to flight restrictions.

“We plan to restart its China operations with an even wider presence and team in the major cities of China as soon as travel restrictions ease,” he added.

“China is among the top countries that invest in the Dubai property market. We provide free in-depth financial advice to Chinese investors which helps them choose the right property.”

“We do not just sell properties, rather, we sell investing options, high-yield and beautiful property assets at prime locations. H&S Real Estate is a brokerage and financial house that leads a team of more than 90 multilingual property experts and we have a dynamic Chinese speaking team. We cater to all segments, bulk buyers, mid-size investors as well as end-users,” Haq said.

H&S Real Estate is the largest real estate company in Dubai achieving the highest number of property awards. Being awarded the first position by Emaar many times in a row, from 2018 to date.

H&S Real Estate Chief Executive Officer Fahad Haq said: “H&S is a complete solution for all local and international property buyers. Once a buyer has purchased a property with H&S, we take care of the handover, rental, maintenance and resale.”

H&S Real Estate & Haqsons Group Vice Chairman Emad Haq said: “Global financial intuitions, mid-size investors and single property owners trust the UAE property market more than any other market in the world.”

“Over the years the UAE has brought in strong real estate regulations which resulted in a very controlled market. Deliveries and handovers of most projects are on time. Both developers and investors are taken care of and their investments are protected with 100 per cent transparency,” he added.

H&S Real Estate is the official Alliance Partner and sales agency for Emaar Properties in the UAE, China and in Pakistan. Since 2018, H&S has been offering distinct real estate consultancy and sales advice to Chinese investors and end-users.

From 2018 to 2021, H&S helped bring in estimated Dh3 billion ($800 million) Chinese investments in Dubai’s real estate sector.