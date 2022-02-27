Adsence Ads 300X250
Staff Correspondent

27th Feb, 2022. 09:44 am
H&S Real Estate launches Rs11b project in Lahore

KARACHI: H&S Real Estate, a Dubai-based property investment firm, has launched Rs11 billion ($70 million) Autograph, a hi-tech residential project in Lahore, a statement said on Monday.

The company has also announced its plans of a series of real estate investments in major cities as Pakistan currently offers incentives to new foreign companies and the construction industry.

H&S Real Estate Group Chief Executive Officer Saad Haq said: “We have always believed in creating unique living concepts that meet the different needs of our customers. With the ‘Autograph,’ we are taking our customer-centric approach a notch up.”

“Homes reflect the dreams and aspirations of those who live in them, and we wanted to create a platform that enables our customers to design every aspect of their own living experiences based on their tastes and lifestyles.”

“We have always been at the forefront of innovation in the real estate sector. With this avant-garde concept, we reaffirm our commitment to driving market-leading trends that exceed our customers,” he added.

Autograph, a ground+27-storey tower, spans over 800,000 square feet, located in Maple Drive, Near M Block, DHA Phase 5, Lahore, and will house five types of deluxe apartments.

The project consists of 367 ultra-luxury units, four basement floors, and mezzanine floors. Floors 18 and 19 are allotted for duplexes, floors 20 and 21 for triplex apartments.  The developer is aiming for an early completion of the project, scheduled to deliver in the third quarter of 2025.

H&S Real Estate, a subsidiary of Haqsons Group, is an international business conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, with a sizeable presence in Pakistan, China, the US, Japan and Angola.

The residents of the Autograph project will also benefit from living in a community which offers the most spectacular outdoors and life-enhancing amenities such as sky pools, sky gardens which makes the project a healthy and sustainable community.

The super luxury apartment category has an infinity pool as well. Modern fitness centre, various sports facilities, salon, butler services, prayer area, and a café offer an ultra-luxury lifestyle with a safe and social environment.

