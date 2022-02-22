Huge Increase In Yamaha YBR125G Price

Yamaha Pakistan has raised the price of the Yamaha YBR125G yet again, with no explanation. The new price is for the black and blue colorways. Meanwhile, the business has re-released the YBR125G in Matt Dark Gray, which was previously discontinued in 2019.

New Yamaha YBR 125G Price

According to an announcement, the new price of the bike (Red/Black) is Rs. 232,500, up from Rs. 216,500, implying a Rs. 1,6000 price increase.

The Yamaha YBR125G (Matt Dark Gray) costs Rs. 235,500, on the other hand.

And, as previously said, the corporation has not provided any explanation for the latest price rise.

Previous Price Hike

On February 11th, 2022, the firm raised the pricing of the rest of their bikes, pushing them above Rs. 200,000. The new price of the Yamaha YB125Z (Red/Black) after the increase is Rs. 201,000, compared to the prior cost of Rs. 190,000, implying an increase of Rs. 11,000 in price.

The second bike was the Yamaha YB125Z-DX, which also witnessed a Rs. 11,000 price increase, now costing Rs. 216,500 as opposed to Rs. 205,500 previously.

The third and last bike was the Yamaha YBR 125 (Red/Blue/Black), and the price has been raised by Rs. 12,000, so you will now have to pay Rs. 223,000 instead of Rs. 211,000.Yamaha’s pricing increased by up to Rs. 30,500 after five price increases in 2021. In January, April, August, October, and November, the rates were raised.

“Innovative Features”

Yamaha stunned us with its “innovative” bike improvements yesterday. The company works hard to add new bikes to its portfolio. The lucky model this time is the Yamaha YB125Z-DX.

What’s New?

The YB125Z-DX now comes in three new ‘dynamic’ colours: metallic black, metallic blue, and a vibrant cocktail red. See how hard the corporation worked to come up with the names for the new colours? Bravo!