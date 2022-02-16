Hyundai Elantra New Feature in Pakistan

Hyundai-Nishat has introduced a new infotainment system for the Elantra — an 8-inch screen with a linked car application (MyHyundai).

The new display, according to reports, would enhance the elegance of the Elantra’s interior, as opposed to the existing infotainment system, which was slammed by many consumers for being antiquated.

“Customers getting the vehicle with new AVN will get a free subscription for MyHyundai for first 3 months with features like Location sharing, Maps, Alerts, and Geofencing.”

The business also stated that it is supplying invoiced automobiles with a new entertainment screen to all of its showrooms and has instructed dealerships to take orders accordingly. The new infotainment screen will be available in all Elantra sedans delivered after February 14, and dealerships have been instructed to make it clear that this improvement is exclusive for new vehicles.

Hyundai-Nishat will also replace the Elantra models on display that have the previous infotainment system. In its notification, it noted that “the invoiced units will be handed over to the clients immediately to avoid any disagreement,” and that the units will be shown once the buyers receive the vehicles with the previous entertainment system.

The new infotainment system may entice more purchasers because the new screen looks better than its predecessor, which appeared archaic with its buttons and knobs below the screen. It will also improve the entertainment experience and navigation with MyHyundai support.

Furthermore, the company has not disclosed any price increases, which is a comfort for local customers because several manufacturers in Pakistan, such as Toyota, raise the pricing of their vehicles whenever new features or minor modifications are added to their models.