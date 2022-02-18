Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 07:37 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

ICI Pakistan forms joint venture with Tariq Glass

Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 07:37 pm
ICI Pakistan

KARACHI: ICI Pakistan and Tariq Glass Industries have executed a joint venture agreement to set up a greenfield state-of-the-art float glass manufacturing facility having a production capacity of up to 1,000 tonnes/day, a bourse filing said on Friday.

The facility will be set up in two phases, each phase having a production capacity of 500 tonnes/day, it added.

ICI Pakistan will invest in the joint venture company (JVCO) by subscribing to 51 per cent of its issued and paid up capital, while the rest will be subscribed by Tariq Glass Industries.

The implementation of the joint venture arrangement is subject to receipt of necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

ICI Pakistan Limited is part of Yunus Brothers Group (YBG), one of the fastest-growing and most progressive Pakistani conglomerates with a wide portfolio of businesses including, but not limited to: cement, textiles, power generation and commodity trading.

ICI Pakistan supplies essential products to almost every industry in the country through five diverse businesses including polyester, soda ash, chemicals and agri sciences, pharmaceuticals and animal health.

The company also has a management stake in the infant milk formula business under the name of NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited.

Read More

3 hours ago
Dollar rebounds against rupee on import payment demand

KARACHI: The dollar rebounded against the rupee by 47 paisas on Friday...
3 hours ago
Allied Bank announces annual earnings at Rs17.5 billion

KARACHI: The earnings of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) declined 5 per cent...
3 hours ago
SITE Association terms petroleum price hike disastrous for economy

KARACHI: The Site Association of Industry has declared the recent increase in...
5 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 18th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
5 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 18th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
5 hours ago
Smeda holds consultative session for upcoming budget

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) has initiated a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Eugenie
3 mins ago
 Beatrice and Eugenie will ‘attend fewer royal gatherings’ as a result of the Andrew incident

According to an expert, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will be seen...
Prince Harry
10 mins ago
Prince Harry insists that the “UK will always be home.” In a legal struggle for police protection

Prince Harry has insisted that the UK "will always be his home"...
PISC
11 mins ago
PISC board approves grant increment for employees

LAHORE: The board of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) has approved to...
15 mins ago
FIA registers another case against Mohsin Baig in Karachi

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sprung into action against Mohsin Jameel Baig,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600