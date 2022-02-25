KARACHI: Counsel General of Indonesia Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat has said that the convention of an international exhibition in Karachi post Covid would further promote the bilateral relations between two countries.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the third three-day International Consumer Products Exhibition at Expo Centre, organised by the Ecommerce Gateway on Friday.

“A large-scale manufacturing facility will be set up in Islamabad soon, which will create employment opportunities for the local populace,” Dr Hadiningrat said. He mentioned that Indonesian Martial Art was being introduced at the exhibition, which is shown in Hollywood movies.

Talking about the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Indonesia, Dr Hadiningrat said Indonesia had completed their end of the work. “Now the Pakistani government would take it further to the closing.”

Speaking on the occasion, Counsel General of Iran in Pakistan Hasan Nourian said that Iran is trying to develop trade relations with Pakistan. “Peace is the primary requirement for economic development across the world.”

Over 150 brands from Pakistan, Indonesia and Iran are exhibiting their products including cosmetics, beauty products, toys, office stationery, food and beverages and several other consumer products.

A large number of visitors appeared at the exhibition, and SOPs prescribed by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) were observed to the letter. The exhibition will continue till Sunday, February 27, 2022.