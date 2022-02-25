Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:28 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Indonesia, Iran diplomats inaugurate Consumer Products exhibition at Expo Centre

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:28 pm
exhibition
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: Counsel General of Indonesia Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat has said that the convention of an international exhibition in Karachi post Covid would further promote the bilateral relations between two countries.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the third three-day International Consumer Products Exhibition at Expo Centre, organised by the Ecommerce Gateway on Friday.

“A large-scale manufacturing facility will be set up in Islamabad soon, which will create employment opportunities for the local populace,” Dr Hadiningrat said. He mentioned that Indonesian Martial Art was being introduced at the exhibition, which is shown in Hollywood movies.

Talking about the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Indonesia, Dr Hadiningrat said Indonesia had completed their end of the work. “Now the Pakistani government would take it further to the closing.”

Speaking on the occasion, Counsel General of Iran in Pakistan Hasan Nourian said that Iran is trying to develop trade relations with Pakistan. “Peace is the primary requirement for economic development across the world.”

Over 150 brands from Pakistan, Indonesia and Iran are exhibiting their products including cosmetics, beauty products, toys, office stationery, food and beverages and several other consumer products.

A large number of visitors appeared at the exhibition, and SOPs prescribed by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) were observed to the letter. The exhibition will continue till Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Read More

20 mins ago
PPL posts Rs14.71 billion profit in second quarter FY22

KARACHI: The unconsolidated profit after tax of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) showed...
26 mins ago
Rupee falls for second straight day against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the second straight day against the dollar...
37 mins ago
Traders suggest Lahore markets’ beautification project

LAHORE: A delegation of traders led by Chief Minister’s Coordinator for Trade...
4 hours ago
Indus Motor posts Rs10.17 earnings in the first half of FY22

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (INDU) earnings recorded a growth of 111...
4 hours ago
Standard Chartered records Rs24.8 billion profit before tax in 2021

KARACHI: The profit before tax of Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL)...
5 hours ago
'Chinese-funded companies in Pakistan committed to corporate social responsibility'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Sindh CM Murad invites Dutch firms to set up ‘waste-to-energy’ projects in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited Netherlands top companies...
Meezan Bank
4 mins ago
Meezan Bank disburses Rs1 billion under Kamyab Jawan Programme

KARACHI: Meezan Bank became the first and only Islamic bank to disburse...
LCCI
8 mins ago
LCCI for signing free trade agreements with Iran

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nauman Kabir has...
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot
12 mins ago
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

Neelam Muneer Khan is a Pakistani actress. She worked in several Pakistani...
Adsence Ad 300X600