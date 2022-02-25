Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Indus Motor posts Rs10.17 earnings in the first half of FY22

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
indus motor
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (INDU) earnings recorded a growth of 111 per cent to Rs10.17 billion translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of Rs129.45 during the first half of fiscal year 2022.

The company recorded a profit of Rs4.80 billion (EPS: Rs61.08) during the same period last year.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, profitability soared 61 per cent to 4.75 billion (EPS: Rs60.43) compared with Rs2.95 billion (EPS: Rs37.60) during the same period last year. The noticeable jump in profitability is an outcome of high demand in anticipation of a price hike.

Alongside the financial result, INDU declared an interim cash dividend of Rs30/share taking the total payout to Rs64.50/share in the first half of fiscal year 2022.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the net sales of the company surged by 53 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs69.6 billion, owing to an impressive jump in volumetric sales to 19,426 units, up 35 per cent year-on-year amid high demand in the month of December 21 due to consumers’ anticipation of a price hike, coupled with upward revision in prices of 3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Major contributors remained Fortuner (up 135 per cent year-on-year), whose facelift was recently rolled out; along with the popular sedan Corolla (up 93 per cent year-on-year).

This contributed an increase of 69 per cent to Rs135.2 billion in the revenue during the first half of fiscal year 2022 from Rs79.6 billion during the same period last year given aforementioned reasons.

“The margins of the company during the quarter witnessed a slight dip to 7.56 per cent, compared with 8.19 per cent during the same period last year, as cost pressures emanating from rupee depreciation and high steel prices offset the impact of a robust jump in the topline,” an analyst at Arif Habib Limited said.

On a quarterly basis, the gross margins came down by 323bps to 7.56 per cent, as an outcome of increased cost pressure due to rupee depreciation, high price of raw material together with inflated freight charges.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, other income stood at Rs2.502 billion, up by 81 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 22 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to higher interest income on short term investments and cash balance.

The INDU booked effective taxation at 26.29 per cent during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, as compared with 28.69 per cent during the same period last year.

Read More

8 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 25th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
9 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE today for, 25th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (25, Feb 2022) today...
9 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 25th February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 25th Feb 2022) 24k...
10 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 25th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
14 hours ago
New Suzuki Swift Launched, Price in Pakistan and Features

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has finally introduced the fourth generation Suzuki...
19 hours ago
PHMEA stresses for speedy implementation of textile, apparel policy

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA) has called for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sindh CM launches week-long anti-polio campaign
2 mins ago
Sindh CM launches week-long anti-polio campaign

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday launched a...
standard chartered
8 mins ago
Standard Chartered records Rs24.8 billion profit before tax in 2021

KARACHI: The profit before tax of Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL)...
Ali Zaidi slams PPP over 'harassing PTI workers' through Police
14 mins ago
Ali Zaidi slams PPP over ‘harassing PTI workers’ through Police

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Friday denounced PPP...
Ukraine
15 mins ago
Russia wants to ‘free Ukraine from oppression?

As Russian invading forces approached Kyiv on the second day of the...
Adsence Ad 300X600