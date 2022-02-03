Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:50 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

International Industries profits plunges to Rs1.27 billion

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:50 pm
International Industries

KARACHI: The profits of International Industries Limited (INIL) plunged to Rs1.27 billion translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of Rs5.07 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

The company posted a profit of Rs3.25 billion, the EPS of 17.34 during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

“The decline in the earnings is attributed to lower profitability of the flat steel segment (company’s subsidiary International Steel) along with the absence of inventory gains in the core business,” Ahmed Rauf at Sherman Securities said.

For the half year ended December 201, however, the company posted a 2.6 per cent increase to Rs3.9 billion (EPS of 16.54), against the profits of Rs3.8 billion and EPS of Rs20.13.

INIL also declared an interim cash dividend of Rs2/share along with the corporate results.

The company’s net revenue during the quarter under review clocked in at Rs25.5 billion, almost flat compared to Rs25.56 billion during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, owing to lower volumes despite higher domestic flat steel prices, which increased around 55 per cent.

The company’s operating costs increased 27 per cent during the second quarter of FY22 owing to higher distribution expense which was up 61 per cent. The finance cost of the company increased 68 per cent to Rs0.6 billion, likely due to the higher interest rates and exchange loss during the quarter.

Read More

2 hours ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
2 hours ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
2 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
2 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
2 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
2 hours ago
FBR freezes bank accounts of top banker for concealing foreign assets

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the bank accounts...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rupee
10 mins ago
Rupee makes sharp recovery on IMF disbursement

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee made a recovery of 89 paisas against the...
11 mins ago
Hira Mani looks stunning in a fusion Saari

Actress Hira Mani is someone who is ruling our hearts for the...
erdogan
16 mins ago
Erdogan in Ukraine as Europe pushes to defuse Russia tensions

KYIV - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Kyiv Thursday in...
Gold Prices in India
17 mins ago
Today Gold Prices in India: Gold Futures Edge Higher; Silver Declines

On Thursday, February 3, gold futures traded modestly higher, despite a tepid...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600